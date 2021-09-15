Viral TikTok video: A special grandmother-granddaughter dance, with a twist

A heartwarming video of a woman recreating a special dance moment with her granddaughter has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Marie Frances O’Brien and her granddaughter recreate an old childhood video but with a twist. While the first video shows O’Brien dancing with her granddaughter in her arms, the recreated one features the granddaughter holding O’Brien in her arms.

O’Brien and her granddaughter, 33-year-old Allison Krause, began making TikTok dance videos to cheer up O’Brien’s daughter Colleen Krause, who is suffering from lymphoma, Good Morning American reported.

Watch the video here:

This 93-year-old grandma and her granddaughter recreate a special dancing moment on #TikTok.https://t.co/QsRZlcVvql pic.twitter.com/5zFGqIqQ8Q — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 15, 2021

“Allison came over and said, ‘Mom is so sad, and she looks really ill… Let’s make a funny video to make mom laugh’,” O’Brien told the news website. “We made a video, we danced and everything, and it did make her laugh, which I was so happy. That’s all we wanted to do.”

O’Brien, whose love for dance began at 15, was encouraged by her granddaughter to post the videos on TikTok. “This is very new to me, because I never knew about TikTok,” O’Brien told GMA. “It’s just fantastic. And if it can bring joy and laughter, and these silly videos can make people laugh. That’s all I want.”

Soon after posting the first video, O’Brien’s dance moves caught the attention of netizens, who absolutely loved the grandmother-granddaughter duo. “The thing that makes my grandma even happier is that she’s able to respond and comment and talk to people who are dealing with the loss of their grandmother or not being able to see their grandparents during Covid,” Allison Krause told the news website. “She gets comments saying how much those videos have meant to them through some tough times. She lights up when she hears that.”

O’Brien and her granddaughter regularly get millions of views on the videos she posts on TikTok and has over 100,000 followers. Since being shared online, the clip has left netizens emotional with many commenting on the beautiful bond shared by the grandmother and her granddaughter. “Omg that was the most beautiful and precious dance I believe I have ever seen Star-struck Granddaughter Red heart her Grandma, thank you for sharing,” read one of many comments on the clip.