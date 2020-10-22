scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Bihar polls

A 93-year-old Minneapolis woman urged people not to vote for Trump in her obituary

In the obituary, she asked that her friends and family should not spend on flowers for her and also had some political advice for them. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 22, 2020 5:46:44 pm
93-year-old woman obituary, Do not vote for rump obituary, woman dont vote for trump obituary, US election 2020, trending news, Indian Express newsAccording to a detailed obituary published on legacy.com, Adkins was born on August 19, 1927, died due to stroke. She worked as a linotypist at the West Publishing Company for 32 years.

With the US presidential election just weeks away, a 93-year-old Minneapolis resident had a special request in her obituary: don’t vote for Trump.

Georgia May Adkins, a resident of Saint Paul in Minnesota, died of a stroke on September 28 at the United Hospital in St. Paul. Several obituaries in newspapers and journals detailed how she wanted to be laid to rest following a church memorial service that would adhere to all health protocols.

In the obituary published on October 11, she also asked that her friends and family should not spend on flowers for her.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump,” said the obituary.

The obituary caught the attention of many on social media and several Democratic supporters urged Americans to “take note and vote”.

Here’s how people reacted to the obituary:

According to a detailed obituary published on legacy.com, Adkins was born on August 19, 1927, and has worked as a linotypist at the West Publishing Company for 32 years.

(With inputs from AP)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 22: Latest News

Advertisement