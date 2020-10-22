A 93-year-old Minneapolis woman urged people not to vote for Trump in her obituary

According to a detailed obituary published on legacy.com, Adkins was born on August 19, 1927, died due to stroke. She worked as a linotypist at the West Publishing Company for 32 years.

With the US presidential election just weeks away, a 93-year-old Minneapolis resident had a special request in her obituary: don’t vote for Trump.

Georgia May Adkins, a resident of Saint Paul in Minnesota, died of a stroke on September 28 at the United Hospital in St. Paul. Several obituaries in newspapers and journals detailed how she wanted to be laid to rest following a church memorial service that would adhere to all health protocols.

In the obituary published on October 11, she also asked that her friends and family should not spend on flowers for her.

“In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump,” said the obituary.

The obituary caught the attention of many on social media and several Democratic supporters urged Americans to “take note and vote”.

Here’s how people reacted to the obituary:

God bless Georgia May Adkins, who at 93 years old, still obviously had all her wits about her when she passed. We’re here to see that your dying wish comes true Georgia…RIP pic.twitter.com/9mpg6cQTS8 — Steven Hanvey (@RantsFromStevo) October 16, 2020

THE Republicans chose to ignore RBG s dying wishes. Let’s honor her by living up to those of #GeorgiaMayAdkins https://t.co/8LAYhMoM0K pic.twitter.com/2H6MOD2Ll5 — I’m Ms. G (@cherylmglancy1) October 16, 2020

This woman – Georgia May Adkins – is a patriot. I wish her everlasting peace and/or other worldly shenanigans! — elvamoser (@elvamoser) October 21, 2020

And if my demise is imminent I would like my last wishes to be the same! RIP Georgia May Adkins ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LE9Z6yCOzq — Mrs Bradley #3point5percent #Resist🕯️🕷️ (@SJABradley) October 14, 2020

Georgia May Adkins, it was a delight to grant your final wish. Rest In Peace, fierce sister! — Khrissy Choate 👊🏻 Vote Biden, save America (@KhrissyChoate) October 22, 2020

While I did not ever meet Georgia May Adkins, I will respect her last wishes. Clearly, she wanted to leave this world in a better place. We could do no better. — Momus (@Momusly) October 21, 2020

I Wish I’d Have Known Georgia May Adkins. A Woman Of Great Sensibility! In Her Obituary, 93-year-old Inver Grove Heights Woman Asks Voters To NOT Vote For Trump. pic.twitter.com/5GXrxwOgoE — Joshua Cohen (@ArtModern) October 22, 2020

(With inputs from AP)

