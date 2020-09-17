91-year-old professor earns praise after daughter shares photo of him conducting online class

Many who came across the post showered praises on the nonagenarian for his determination and passion for teaching.

A 91-year-old professor is being praised on social media after his daughter shared a photo of him conducting online classes.

The professor’s daughter, Julia Krohn Mechling, posted the picture of her father on September 1 in which he is seen dressed in formal attire for his online class.

“Here he is, at 91-years-old, embracing virtual teaching like a BOSS. Listening to and watching him teach Homer’s The Odyssey is a true gift,”Mechling wrote on Facebook.

Mechling’s father has been a professor of English at The University of St. Thomas for over 50 years.

Take a look here:

“He’s been teaching it for decades, and yet he has the passion and excitement for the text as though it’s the first time. These kids have no idea how lucky they are”, she wrote in the post.

Many who came across the post praised the nonagenarian for his passion for teaching

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared online, the post has received over 10,000 likes.

