‘Absolutely thrilling’: 91-year-old skydives to raise Rs 4.8 lakh for charity

Alan Still now hopes to take on a 100 mph zipline

While many people spend their 90s taking life at a slower pace, 91-year-old Alan Still has done the exact opposite. The Englishman recently took to the skies for a tandem skydive, raising more than $5,000 (around Rs 4,80,365) for his local community centre. Far from being intimidated, he came away calling the experience “absolutely thrilling”.

The fundraiser was organised in support of the Rowleys Centre, a community hub in Surrey that brings local residents together through activities such as bingo evenings, social gatherings and day trips, including excursions to Windsor Castle.

‘It was all over so quickly’

Reflecting on the jump, Still admitted it was an unforgettable experience. “I’ll never forget going out of that aeroplane and falling through the air, but it was all over so quickly,” he said in an interview with the BBC.