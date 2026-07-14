‘Absolutely thrilling’: 91-year-old skydives to raise Rs 4.8 lakh for charity

While many people spend their 90s taking life at a slower pace, 91-year-old Alan Still has done the exact opposite. The Englishman recently took to the skies for a tandem skydive, raising more than $5,000 (around Rs 4,80,365) for his local community centre. Far from being intimidated, he came away calling the experience “absolutely thrilling”.
The fundraiser was organised in support of the Rowleys Centre, a community hub in Surrey that brings local residents together through activities such as bingo evenings, social gatherings and day trips, including excursions to Windsor Castle.
Reflecting on the jump, Still admitted it was an unforgettable experience. “I’ll never forget going out of that aeroplane and falling through the air, but it was all over so quickly,” he said in an interview with the BBC.
The Rowleys Centre later shared a video of the skydive on Instagram, thanking him for his remarkable effort. “A very special thank you goes to Alan. At 91 years young, he showed remarkable courage and determination by taking on this challenge, inspiring us all along the way,” the caption read.
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To celebrate his achievement, staff members and local community members surprised Still with a personalised “thank you” mug featuring a photograph from his skydive. The thoughtful gift means he’ll be reminded of the once in-a-lifetime moment every time he enjoys a cup of tea.
Still, however, doesn’t see the skydive as a one-off adventure. “I never imagined I’d be doing anything like this at 91, but I enjoyed it so much that I’m now planning more fun adventures,” he told the BBC.
His next goal? Riding a zipline in Wales that reaches speeds of 100 mph (160.9 km/h). “It gives me something to do and I love the excitement, so why not?” he said.
The video has since attracted plenty of attention online, with social media users applauding Still’s spirit and determination.
One person commented, “Proudly moment,” prompting the Rowleys Centre to reply, “We’re so proud of Alan and grateful for all the support.”
Another user simply wrote, “Absolutely incredible,” echoing the admiration shared by many others.