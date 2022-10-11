scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Watch: 90-year-old man skydives for a noble cause. See why

Former paratrooper and retired marketing manager Frank Ward jumped 15,000 feet out of a propeller plane to raise money for his wife’s nursing home.

There is no age limit to adventure if one remains young at heart. A 90-year-old man recently skydived for a noble cause as he raised money for his wife’s nursing home. Frank Ward, a former paratrooper and retired marketing manager from North Yorkshire in the UK, jumped 15,000 feet out of a propeller plane and the video of him doing the stunt is astonishing to watch.

Instagram page nowthisnews posted his video Monday and it has received more than 44,000 views so far. He admitted that he was concerned about overworking his heart but ultimately felt like he was on “top of the world”. Ward got the idea for the stunt after learning that his wife’s nursing home had a need for new wheelchairs. His wife, Margaret Ward, 81, has spent the last 18 months in a nursing home. He noticed the problem when he took her on a stroll in the facility’s wheelchairs.

“I couldn’t hear anything. I went completely deaf,” Ward is heard saying in the video when a person asks him how it felt. Asked whether he would do it again, he said, “I think I will when I am 95.”
“I want to be this cool when I’m 90. This 90-year-old jumped out of a plane for a good cause — see why,” says the caption of the video.

“What a travesty. Such is life in a country where stunts or GoFundMe pleas are what’s necessary to cover the gaps in the costs of medical or long term health care,” a person commented. “What a generation,” said another.

In the end, Ward was able to raise £2,000 (approximately US$ 1,958).

