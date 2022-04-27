90-year-old woman finds late husband’s wedding ring after 35 years

Ann Kendric, a 90-year-old woman from Cornwall in England, was pleasantly surprised when she accidentally found her late husband’s wedding ring 35 years after it apparently went missing. Kendric, who is a mother of seven kids, found the ring on Saturday when she was cleaning the base of an apple tree in her garden.

Initially, Kendric thought that its a piece of scrap metal but on closer inspection, she realised that it was her husband’s lost wedding ring. Her husband Peter, who passed away 22 years ago, had lost his wedding ring years ago in 1987 when he was working in their garden.

Talking about her surprising find, Kendric told the BBC, “It didn’t look at all like a wedding ring — it looked like a dirty piece of bent metal. I looked at it and thought ‘no, it couldn’t be’. I was really quite excited.” She added, “When I was telling a friend about it, I got a bit choked up.”

Kendric told BBC that she now plans to get the ring repaired and wear it as a necklace in the fond memory of her late partner.

