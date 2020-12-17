AirPods, snake, penguins: This 9-year-old’s wishlist for Santa Claus has left netizens in splits

In the letter, the young girl confessed to failing "miserably" at being good this year.

It is that time of the year when most children count the days to Christmas, anticipating a gift when they wake up on December 25 from Santa Claus. However, a 9-year-old girl has decided to pen down her wishlist for Santa.

In a post, the girl’s elder sister shared a picture of the letter addressed to Santa Claus and tweeted, “Y’all, look at this letter my little 9y/r sister wrote to Santa.”

In the letter, the young girl confessed to failing “miserably” at being good this year. “Dear beloved Father Christmas, I hope you’ve had a wonderful year and you’ve been well. My year has been quite the opposite,” she wrote. “I’ve tried hard to be good but I’ve miserably failed. I’d be honest, I do deserve a coal but please I’d love to have a present,” she said.

The girl then listed the gifts she wanted Santa to bring for her. From asking for AirPods to a snake, the long list by the girl left netizens amused. Here, take a look at the full letter here:

Y’all, look at this letter my little 9y/r sister wrote to Santa😆😫. pic.twitter.com/yjSQpURjli — Desi die Mula (@AllyTheJedi) December 15, 2020

The little girl’s list was widely shared on social media and has cracked many up. While some are amused with the letter’s content, others are quite shocked with the girl asking for a snake, penguins and panda as presents from Santa.

