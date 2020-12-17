scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Top news

AirPods, snake, penguins: This 9-year-old’s wishlist for Santa Claus has left netizens in splits

The little girl's list was widely shared on social media and has cracked many up. While some are amused with the letter's content, others are quite shocked with the girl asking for a snake, penguins and panda as presents from Santa.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 17, 2020 6:43:55 pm
Christmas, little girl letter to santa, Christmas letter to santa viral story, 9 year old pens letter for santa claus, trending, indian express, indian express newsIn the letter, the young girl confessed to failing "miserably" at being good this year.

It is that time of the year when most children count the days to Christmas, anticipating a gift when they wake up on December 25 from Santa Claus. However, a 9-year-old girl has decided to pen down her wishlist for Santa.

In a post, the girl’s elder sister shared a picture of the letter addressed to Santa Claus and tweeted, “Y’all, look at this letter my little 9y/r sister wrote to Santa.”

In the letter, the young girl confessed to failing “miserably” at being good this year. “Dear beloved Father Christmas, I hope you’ve had a wonderful year and you’ve been well. My year has been quite the opposite,” she wrote. “I’ve tried hard to be good but I’ve miserably failed. I’d be honest, I do deserve a coal but please I’d love to have a present,” she said.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

The girl then listed the gifts she wanted Santa to bring for her. From asking for AirPods to a snake, the long list by the girl left netizens amused. Here, take a look at the full letter here:

The little girl’s list was widely shared on social media and has cracked many up. While some are amused with the letter’s content, others are quite shocked with the girl asking for a snake, penguins and panda as presents from Santa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 17: Latest News

Advertisement