9-year-old US boy attends college after graduating from high school

A nine-year-old boy from the USA’s Pennsylvania pushed his boundaries and has already entered college. The youngest student to graduate from Reach Cyber Charter School has started attending classes at Bucks County Community College, an ABC report said.

David Balogun studied a variety of subjects and accelerated his pace. Initially, he wanted to graduate early but after his teacher asked him to focus on fourth grade after third, he decided he wanted to graduate at the age of 10.

“I would say that you should know what you’re good at and what you’re not good at, because if you’re not good at a subject, you shouldn’t be put down that you didn’t get an A-plus in that subject,” Balogun told Good Morning America.

“If you’re not that good at that subject but if you’re good at, let’s say, all your other subjects or most of your other subjects, you can still excel and graduate at a young age,” he added.

He dreams to be an astrophysicist and is intrigued by black holes, supernovas. Ronya Balogun, his mother, is proud of him and told CBS, “He’s a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that’s beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding.”

Teaching the prodigy is a challenging task for the teachers. Cody Derr, his science teacher told Global News, “He is the type of student ‘who changes the way you think about teaching’.”