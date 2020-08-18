9-year-old boy receives adoption applications after he seeks a family in news interview

Back in July, Jordan was interviewed by KFOR, a local news station when he talked about his dream-getting adopted and having a family. (Picture credit: Youtube/KFOR)

A nine-year-old Oklahoma boy who is currently in foster care received thousands of applications to adopt him after an interview to a news channel was widely shared on social media.

According to ABC News, adoption officials are now going through over 5000 adoption inquiries after his plea to be a part of a family was aired.

Back in July, Jordan was interviewed by KFOR, a local news station when he talked about his dream: getting adopted and being a part of a family.

In the interview, he spoke about how his brother was adopted last year and how he also hoped to be part of a family.

“I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad or just mom or just dad. I don’t really care,” Jordan said in the interview.

Watch the interview here:

The Daily Mail reported that families from New Jersey, Florida, Illinois and Kentucky had reached out to the news station and expressed their desire to adopt Jordan.

Jordan was interviewed as part of KFOR’s weekly series called ‘A Place to Call Home.’ Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services is currently going through the profiles, to select a family for Jordan, reported New York Post.

