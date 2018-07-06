9-year-old with cerebral palsy saves toddler brother from drowning; hailed as hero

While the Drisdelle family were relieved that no mishap happened, they were also very proud of their daughter’s actions.(Source: MikeSavageHFX/Twitter) While the Drisdelle family were relieved that no mishap happened, they were also very proud of their daughter’s actions.(Source: MikeSavageHFX/Twitter)

A nine-year-old girl with cerebral palsy has won many hearts after she saved her baby brother from drowning. The incident took place on May 5, when Lexie Comeau-Drisdelle was getting ready to celebrate her birthday at Halifax, Canada. While her parents and family were busy greeting the guests, her one-year-old brother Leeland took the opportunity to give the backyard pool a try. Lexie spotted her brother walk into the backyard and jump into the pool. Due to her condition, she is unable to walk or talk but that did not stop the little girl from raising an alarm.

“I was upstairs changing for the party, her dad was picking up her older brother, and my mom was in the kitchen, when suddenly I just heard Lexie screaming. I panicked and immediately thought ‘Oh no, she must have fallen off her chair,’” her mother, Kelly Jackson told CNN.

Heroes come in all sizes. It was a real pleasure to recognize young Lexi for alerting her mom when her toddler brother made a dash for the pool. @TonyMancini_NS pic.twitter.com/EFaIbBo3Wv — Office of the Mayor (@MikeSavageHFX) July 4, 2018

When Lexie’s grandmother Nancy Comeau-Drisdelle reached the birthday girl, she noticed her pointing towards the door leading to the swimming pool. “I took off outside, and I’m not seeing him,” Comeau-Drisdelle told CTV Atlantic. “I ran, and he’s right by the edge (of the pool) and I took him out.” Fortunately, the toddler was fine but as a precaution was taken to a hospital. While the Drisdelle family were relieved that no mishap happened, they were also very proud of their daughter’s actions.

Later on, Lexie was also praised by the Halifax Regional Police and local officials and honoured with a special commendation as well. The photo of the same was shared on Twitter and many hailed the little girl as a hero. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered:

