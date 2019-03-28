Toggle Menu
Nine nurses pregnant at same time in US hospital; Netizens can’t wait for post-delivery pictures

The post, which went viral on social media, was flooded with netizens congratulating the mothers. However, when some wondered whether the hospital would have enough staff, they responded with a, "Don't worry! We have a plan," comment.

“How’s this for a baby boom? Nine of our nurses are expecting babies between April and July! Congratulations!.” (Source: Facebook)

Nine nurses, who work in the labour and delivery division of a hospital in Maine, US, are due to give birth to their own babies between April and July. The hospital made a social media announcement and congratulated the mothers, featuring all nine of them in a post.

The Maine Medical Center shared the picture with a caption that read, “How’s this for a baby boom? Nine of our nurses are expecting babies between April and July! Congratulations!.” In the picture, the pregnant nurses can be seen flaunting off their baby bumps along with cards with their due dates written on it.

“It’s really nice coming to work and seeing other people, who are just as pregnant and watching their bellies pop and just talking about these experiences that we are going through together,” nurse Amanda Spear told WMTW.

The post, which went viral on social media, was flooded with netizens congratulating the mothers. However, when wondered whether the hospital would have enough staff, they responded with a, “Don’t worry! We have a plan,” comment. Moreover, many are eagerly waiting for post-delivery photos.

