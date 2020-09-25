Bank manager on vacation finds 9.07-carat diamond in state park during visit

The 9.07 carat diamond found by Kevin Kinard is the second-largest diamond in the 48-year history of Crater of Diamonds State Park. (Picture credit: AP)

A man who visited a state park in south-western Arkansas found a 9.07-carat diamond that he initially picked up thinking it was glass.

According to news agency AP, 33-year-old bank manager Kevin Kinard from Maumelle in Arkansas discovered the second-largest diamond ever found in the 48-year history of the Crater of Diamonds State Park on Labor Day.

According to the park officials, the largest diamond found from the park is the 16.37-carat white Amarillo Starlight, discovered in August 1975.

Kevin Kinard, with a 9.07-carat diamond he found at Crater of Diamonds State Park on Sept 7, 2020. (Picture credit: AP) Kevin Kinard, with a 9.07-carat diamond he found at Crater of Diamonds State Park on Sept 7, 2020. (Picture credit: AP)

A press release from the park said that Kinard was with his friends, when he found the marble-sized crystal that had a rounded, dimpled shape.

“It kind of looked interesting and shiny, so I put it in my bag and kept searching. I just thought it might’ve been glass,” Kinard said while talking to New York Post.

It is customary for visitors to name their large Crater diamonds and Kinard decided to honour his friends and name it, “Kinard Friendship Diamond “.

The 9.07-carat diamond found by Kevin Kinard at Crater of Diamonds State Park on Sept 7, 2020. (Picture credit: AP) The 9.07-carat diamond found by Kevin Kinard at Crater of Diamonds State Park on Sept 7, 2020. (Picture credit: AP)

“This latest diamond find is a testament to maintaining the diamond search area with a focus on sustaining the resource at Crater of Diamonds State Park, as well as creating the opportunity to find a diamond and make lifetime memories for all of our guests,” Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann said in a statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd