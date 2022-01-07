scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
86-year-old splits lottery prize with the cashier who sold her the ticket

Marion Forrest won a $300 lottery and shared it with the man who sold her the ticket. People in the store are seen clapping as they witness the wholesome gesture.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 7, 2022 3:17:18 pm
lottery win, good news, 86 year old shares lottery win with cashier, indian expressForrest, who is a regular customer at Duke’s Mini Mark, was convinced to buy the lottery ticket by Walter, a cashier there. (Source: Heidi Forrest/ Instagram)

It is not every day that people win a lottery but what’s even rarer is people sharing their lucky spoils. On Wednesday, Marion Forrest won a $300 lottery. Unlike most people, the 86-year-old decided to share half the prize money with the cashier who sold her the Fantasy 5 lotto ticket. 

Forrest, who is a regular customer at Duke’s Mini Mark, was convinced to buy the lottery ticket by Walter, a cashier there. Walter told her that the jackpot was $500,000. Forrest promised him that if she wins the lottery, she will “take care of him”. 

While Forrest did not win the jackpot but she still won a $300 prize and decided to keep her word by gifting Walter $150. She surprised Walter by coming to the store with an envelope that held his share and carrying balloons that had his name on them. 

In the video, Walter can be seen touched and surprised at Forrest’s gesture. “He is the sweetest guy in the world,” she said. The few people in the store can be seen cheering as the two hugged and celebrated the moment. 

Their video has been shared online on multiple social media platforms and is receiving warm responses from people around the world. 

 

