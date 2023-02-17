scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Watch: 85-year-old UK woman rides world’s ‘fastest’ zip line

The zip line in Penrhyn Slate Quarry in Wales is believed to be the fastest in the world and the longest in Europe.

elderly woman ziplinesA video shared by Reuters on Twitter shows Webster, clad in protective gear and goggles, zip-lining fast.
For some, age is never a barrier to their dreams. An octogenarian living in a care home has gone above and beyond by riding the fastest zip line in the world. Hands held back, Sally Webster flew down the 1.5 km-long and 500-ft high zip line with her daughter Juliet on Tuesday, The Independent reported.

A video shared by Reuters on Twitter shows Webster, clad in protective gear and goggles, zip-lining fast. She is seen pushed down with great force and heading towards a majestic view of a quarry. Her daughter, a 52-year-old yoga teacher, is also seen zip-lining beside her. Webster is heard saying that the experience took her breath away.

“Wow! Doing the zipline today really made me feel alive,” Webster was quoted as saying by The Independent. “I was nervous at first but so excited. I never thought at my age I’d see myself at the top of Snowdonia – never mind ziplining down it! The best part was getting to do the zipline together with my daughter.”

“The drive to the summit was breathtaking, and seeing the mountain ranges and the fresh country air reminded me of where I grew up as a child,” she added.

Adventurous pursuits are not new for the elderly woman from Cheshire. During her mid-sixties, she had paraglided over Morzine in France, and spent a lot of time hiking around East Anglia and elsewhere in Europe.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 16:13 IST
