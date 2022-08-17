Scotland man, 82, scales 282 mountains

August 17, 2022 9:07:24 pm
It’s always resilience that helps one overcome adverse circumstances in life. Proving the axiom, an 82-year-old man from the UK has accomplished the feat of climbing Scotland’s 282 mountains, BBC reported.
Nick Gardner’s feat has grabbed attention as he challenged himself with the pursuit after his wife Janet developed Alzheimer’s and osteoporosis. He aims to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Scotland and the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) by completing the challenge, according to The Guardian.
“I really am absolutely ready and really excited about finishing the final Munro,” Gardener was quoted as saying by The Guardian citing PA news agency. “I feel like a child on Christmas Eve. There will be a lot of my friends and some of my family joining me, so it’s going to be a big day,” he said ahead of reaching the summit.
Subscriber Only Stories
He needed a challenge to keep him going after his wife moved into a care home. “I couldn’t look after my wife any more. She had to go into care and I had to get a project to refocus my life,” he told the BBC. “I am elated but I’ve not finished climbing. I did it because I love climbing and shall carry on. I have my eye on the Devon and Cornwall coastal path walk,” he added.
He embarked on the challenge in July 2020 and reached the final destination Cairn Gorm, the last Munro on August 13. Munros are mountains higher than 3,000 feet in Scotland, named after mountaineer Sir Hugh Munro. A report by Independent said that one of his daughters, Sally McKenzie, has nominated him for the Guinness World Records for the oldest person to climb the Munros.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
African soccer players denied British entry to play West Ham
Karnataka polytechnic college eyes pact with Athens State University for offering twinning degrees
‘106 out of 1,00,000’: Deaths by PM2.5 in Delhi well above global median, study finds
Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next
Your Daily Wrap: BJP drops big names in top body rejig; MHA contradicts minister’s ‘flats for Rohingyas’ statement; and more
Nayanthara’s vacation photos with husband Vignesh is stirring our wanderlust; check them out
Durand Cup 2022: Manipur edition begins with Imphal derby, Mumbai City debut on the cards
Bengaluru: Stabbed policewoman discharged from hospital
Shehnaaz Gill begs to not be called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif anymore: ‘Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar de’
SC asks Unitech board to upload on its website timeline for completion of stalled projects
Rudy Giuliani facing grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
She Hulk Attorney At Law first reviews: ‘Funniest MCU show ever’