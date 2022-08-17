Scotland man, 82, scales 282 mountains

It’s always resilience that helps one overcome adverse circumstances in life. Proving the axiom, an 82-year-old man from the UK has accomplished the feat of climbing Scotland’s 282 mountains, BBC reported.

Nick Gardner’s feat has grabbed attention as he challenged himself with the pursuit after his wife Janet developed Alzheimer’s and osteoporosis. He aims to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Scotland and the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) by completing the challenge, according to The Guardian.

“I really am absolutely ready and really excited about finishing the final Munro,” Gardener was quoted as saying by The Guardian citing PA news agency. “I feel like a child on Christmas Eve. There will be a lot of my friends and some of my family joining me, so it’s going to be a big day,” he said ahead of reaching the summit.

He needed a challenge to keep him going after his wife moved into a care home. “I couldn’t look after my wife any more. She had to go into care and I had to get a project to refocus my life,” he told the BBC. “I am elated but I’ve not finished climbing. I did it because I love climbing and shall carry on. I have my eye on the Devon and Cornwall coastal path walk,” he added.

He embarked on the challenge in July 2020 and reached the final destination Cairn Gorm, the last Munro on August 13. Munros are mountains higher than 3,000 feet in Scotland, named after mountaineer Sir Hugh Munro. A report by Independent said that one of his daughters, Sally McKenzie, has nominated him for the Guinness World Records for the oldest person to climb the Munros.