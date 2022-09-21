scorecardresearch
82-year-old Colorado man’s free-spirited dance wows netizens. Watch video

A video clip of Navnit Tailor dancing his heart out at a wedding has received more than 1.8 million views on Instagram so far.

82 year old man dance, 82 year old Colorado man dance, elderly man dance, indian expressNetizens loved the elderly man’s performance and energy.

An 82-year-old man from Colorado has left young internet users stunned with his cool dance moves. Defying stereotypes surrounding age, the man danced his heart out at a wedding and his spirited performance has taken the internet by storm.

In a video shared by Instagram user and event host Neegam Patel, the man clad in black and white coat and suit is seen dancing enthusiastically. He steals the show with his exuberant performance and an elderly woman is also seen making gentle moves beside him. Patel comes in front of the camera, holds the man and praises the man. He is heard saying, “I love this guy, greatest dancer in the world, golden buzzer, final round.” As he shakes his leg, other young people are also seen enjoying in the background.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neegam Patel (@bigneegs)

Bigneegs captioned the post, “Final round! Golden buzzer!!! Uncle found the fountain of youth.” The clip shared last month has received more than 1.8 million views so far. Netizens loved the elderly man’s performance and energy. A user commented, “Wow, Going to start gyming so I can dance like him at 82.” Another user commented, “This is how life shud be lived! #dancelikeudontcare.”

FOX31 identified the man as Navnit Tailor and he told the media outlet, “I’ve been dancing since about 50 years, you know.” After the video went viral, Tailor was left shocked. His son Samir was quoted as saying by FOX31, “He’s always the first one to start the dancing. My whole family is a set of dancers, my sister and myself, we’ve always danced quite a bit, but you know, dad seems to capture the attention of people like no other.”

