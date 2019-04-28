8-year-old’s review of her father’s thesis will leave you in splits!

While it is not always possible for children to understand their parents’ work, it does not stop them from trying. However, when an 8-year-old came across her father’s bound thesis, she was quick to review it. Taking to Twitter, the father, Adam Phillippy, shared a picture of the review along with a caption that read, “My 8yo came across my bound thesis in the basement, ‘read’ it and spontaneously wrote me this note. I will now be listing her as a suggested reviewer for all my manuscript submissions.”

“I was very amazed by your work. It surprised me that it took you four whole years to write that thesis. I am sure it took a lot of hard work. I found out lots of things about genome sequence. I also like learning about what you studied and were interested in. A lot of things made me say ‘awesome’,” read the review by the little girl.

My 8yo came across my bound thesis in the basement, “read” it, and spontaneously wrote me this note. I will now be listing her as a suggested reviewer for all my manuscript submissions. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZnKvThzxfC — Adam Phillippy (@aphillippy) April 26, 2019

It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many melting over the child’s review full of emojis. “How lovely. I have something in my eye…,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

How lovely. I have something in my eye… https://t.co/Gm6pVKfm4S — Jay352~🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿~Lux (@LuxJaye) April 28, 2019

This is like the cutest thing ever! You daughter is precious! — like the continent (@asiahamina) April 26, 2019

I hereby nominate this for Best Thing On Twitter Ever :) — 思考蒂 (@scotty_perey) April 26, 2019

Dearest Hannah,

You wrote to your Dad such a wonderful letter. It was so thoughtful and your emojis were perfect. I think it’s a great time to ask him to take you for a delicious treat or something. 😄 — Angela Porisky Ⓥ (@Angela_Porisky) April 28, 2019