8-year-old’s review of her father’s thesis will leave you in splits!

It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many melting over the child's review filled, which was filled with emojis. "How lovely. I have something in my eye...," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

“This is like the cutest thing ever! Your daughter is precious,” read one of the many comments on the post.

While it is not always possible for children to understand their parents’ work, it does not stop them from trying. However, when an 8-year-old came across her father’s bound thesis, she was quick to review it. Taking to Twitter, the father, Adam Phillippy, shared a picture of the review along with a caption that read, “My 8yo came across my bound thesis in the basement, ‘read’ it and spontaneously wrote me this note. I will now be listing her as a suggested reviewer for all my manuscript submissions.”

“I was very amazed by your work. It surprised me that it took you four whole years to write that thesis. I am sure it took a lot of hard work. I found out lots of things about genome sequence. I also like learning about what you studied and were interested in. A lot of things made me say ‘awesome’,” read the review by the little girl.

