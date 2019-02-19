‘Flawless victory’ say Netizens as 8-year-old’s hilarious prank on uncle goes viral

An 8-year-old girl has charmed many with her wit after a picture of a prank she played on her uncle went viral. Taking to Twitter, her uncle Ryan Perry, shared a picture along with a caption that read, “My eight-year-old is battling her uncle in a prank war. Last night she delivered this devastating blow.”

In the picture, which has gone viral with over 62 thousand likes, shows the little girl posing in front of a parking spot that has been outlined with chalk, pretty much resembling a crime scene along with text that reads, “Reserved for Mr Fart.” The little girl’s prank left many amused, with some requesting Perry to encourage such behaviour as Mischief “is a dying art”.

My eight-year-old is battling her uncle in a prank war. Last night she delivered this devastating blow. pic.twitter.com/AxrqP4aAU2 — Ryan Perry (@rynprry) February 18, 2019

The post was flooded with reactions with many praising the girl’s prank as well her handwriting. “I don’t know if I’m more proud of her stellar handwriting or her prank. She is already classy and sassy…you’re raising her right,” tweeted a user. However, there were others who were sceptical about the prank and wondered if someone else was behind it.

This behavior should be encouraged. Mischief is a dying art. Every Halloween I’m saddened by the fact that I have to smash my own pumpkins. — Henry Krinkle (@jamesfloodiii) February 18, 2019

Her uncle when he pulls up in the driveway and see’s this pic.twitter.com/4g5rdtCH0e — Immortal Johnny (@Immortal_Jon) February 19, 2019

She’s got *very* good handwriting for an eight-year-old… — Adäm (@adamremsen) February 18, 2019

Suspiciously good handwriting for an 8 year old — haunted dog (@zandywithaz) February 18, 2019

I don’t know if I’m more proud of her stellar handwriting or her prank. She is already classy and sassy…you’re raising her right. 🙌🏻😂 — Becky Field (@sweetster84) February 19, 2019