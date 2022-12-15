8-year-old girl’s letter to Santa Claus for Christmas makes netizens emotional. Here’s why

For a lot of children around the world, Christmas is their favourite festival as they receive a lot of presents from their parents. Children who believe in Santa Claus write him letters explaining their wishes and yearn for him to visit their homes on Christmas. However, an eight-year-old girl’s letter to Santa is making people emotional because of a poignant reason.

A woman named Nicole Connell shared the photo of the letter on Twitter and said it was written by her niece. The eight-year-old girl did not ask for any presents but instead asked for some money for her parents as she said they struggle with bills and mortgages.

“To Santa, all I want for Christmas is some money for Mummy and Daddy. They struggle with bills and mortgages. I even feel sad. Please, please Santa can you make it work? I know it’s a lot though I’m sorry. Love Emmie,” reads the little girl’s letter to Santa.

“My Sister has just found this letter to Santa, written by her 8 year old Daughter. It’s made me cry a lot to think that someone so young is even thinking about this!” Connell shared on Twitter.

See the post below:

“Tears and everything. How can they expect us to survive this is cruel,” commented a user. “@RishiSunak and the @Conservatives need to sort this out – kids always see life in the most simple of ways AND tell it as it is – this kid is 8 years old…….they shouldn’t be having to worry about their parents finances!” wrote another.