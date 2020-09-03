Eight-year-old Indian boy donates $2500 prize money to UNICEF. He reveals why

Titled 'Conquer Corona', Abhijay Potluri won the amount for a moving cartoon picture he made.

An eight-year-old Indian boy has inspired netizens after he donated the entire $2500 prize money he won for his coronavirus-related animation to UNICEF for its fight against the pandemic. Abhijay Potluri won the competition for coming with his own moving cartoon picture, titled “Conquer Corona”.

In a video interview with UNICEF’s Executive Director Henrietta H Fore, the young boy shared how he came up with the idea and why he decided to donate his prize to the global body.

“When the lockdown started, I had lots of free time and in that free time, one of my favourite things to do was computer programming,” says Potluri in the video, which has now gone viral on social media, “I thought of using my programming skills to make an animation and raise awareness,” he further said.

When asked why he donated the money, Potluri says, “I saw certain UNICEF videos and my heart really sank. I saw kids who didn’t even have a home, water and food. I just hope my donation will help in a little way.”

Watch the video here:

Young people around the world are doing all they can to support their communities during this difficult time. I was so inspired to meet one such young person, 8-year-old Abhijay, who recently won an award for his COVID-19 animation. pic.twitter.com/MSHAOJ1mZj — Henrietta H. Fore (@unicefchief) August 24, 2020

Henrietta H Fore also tweeted the video from her official account along with the caption, “Young people around the world are doing all they can to support their communities during this difficult time. I was so inspired to meet one such young person, 8-year-old Abhijay, who recently won an award for his Covid-19 animation.”

Wow, congratulations champ🙂😊 — Pooja Panwar (@poohpanwar) August 24, 2020

So amazing! #YoungChangemakers are shaping the future not matter their localities! Together we can make a whole difference post #COVID19 crisis. — #StopPlasticsDealsKE (@TheMboya) August 24, 2020

What a Generous Man and Even more Good parenting 🤗 — Prasad J🎶 (@prasjaja12) August 30, 2020

Well done little champ!👌👍 — Jessica Angella Greene (@Jessica67228536) August 31, 2020

Kudos Abhijay! You are an inspiring n kind hearted young man! — Audrey Chung (@audrey2kay) August 31, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd