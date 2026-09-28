How this 78-year-old gamer became the oldest woman Fortnite streamer

Nearly nine years after she first started playing, she continues to stream the game (Photo: @GWR/X)

At 78, Cath Bowie is proving that there is no age limit to gaming. The woman based in Aberdeen, Scotland, has become a popular Fortnite streamer, attracting more than 24,000 followers on Twitch as “grumpygran48”.

Bowie, who turned 78 on September 1, first discovered Fortnite after watching her grandson play in 2017, when its Battle Royale mode launched. She created her Fortnite account in 2018 and began streaming her gameplay, BBC reported.

According to Guinness World Records, her grandson played a key role in encouraging her to start streaming after suggesting that nobody would join or watch her.

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Bowie is now recognised as the oldest woman Fortnite streamer on Twitch. Nearly nine years after she first started playing, she continues to stream the game and says her age has never stopped her from enjoying it.