How this 78-year-old gamer became the oldest woman Fortnite streamer

Cath Bowie created her Fortnite account in 2018 and began streaming her gameplay.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiSep 28, 2026 09:36 PM IST
Oldest Fortnite playing woman Guinness World RecordsNearly nine years after she first started playing, she continues to stream the game (Photo: @GWR/X)
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At 78, Cath Bowie is proving that there is no age limit to gaming. The woman based in Aberdeen, Scotland, has become a popular Fortnite streamer, attracting more than 24,000 followers on Twitch as “grumpygran48”.

Bowie, who turned 78 on September 1, first discovered Fortnite after watching her grandson play in 2017, when its Battle Royale mode launched. She created her Fortnite account in 2018 and began streaming her gameplay, BBC reported.

According to Guinness World Records, her grandson played a key role in encouraging her to start streaming after suggesting that nobody would join or watch her.

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Bowie is now recognised as the oldest woman Fortnite streamer on Twitch. Nearly nine years after she first started playing, she continues to stream the game and says her age has never stopped her from enjoying it.

Although she has experimented with other video games, Bowie said she has not found anything that gives her the same excitement as Fortnite. She describes herself as a “Fortniter” rather than simply a gamer.

The BBC report stated that she Bowie sets herself a goal for each game and uses it as a personal challenge. She said she has never been disappointed with her performance because she plays primarily for herself and enjoys chatting with her supporters.

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Her granddaughter suggested the username “grumpygran1948” as a joke, Bowie said, adding that those who know her are aware that she is not actually a grumpy person.

Further, Bowie said the most important part of the journey has been continuing to enjoy playing and streaming “every day, week, month and year”. She also thanked her family and friends for supporting and encouraging her throughout the experience.

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Bowie’s journey has earned her a place among the inspiring gaming record breakers featured in the Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2027.

Bowie has been winning hearts online. “I’ve said it many times before, 78 is the number of the universe!” an X user wrote. “She might have killed me before,” another user joked.

“Respect to her, but the ‘oldest’ label makes her a sideshow. The real measure is whether she’s actually winning,” a third user reacted.

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