77-year-old Australian man dies after a kangaroo attack

The last fatal attack by a kangaroo was reported in 1936 in New South Wales in Australia.

On Wednesday, Australia saw one of the very rare cases of a fatal kangaroo attack. As reported by ABC News, Peter Eades, a 77-year-old resident of Redmond, was attacked by a three-year-old male kangaroo.

ALSO READ | Two large kangaroos engage in ‘boxing match’, one crashes onto fence. Watch video

Eades was found with severe injuries at his farm by a relative who sought help from the paramedics. When the emergency services arrived at the scene, the marsupial reportedly prevented them from reaching Eades and hence the police had to kill the kangaroo in an attempt to give Eades life-saving treatment. The efforts to save Eades were unsuccessful as he succumbed to the injuries.

What’s going on in Australia? 1 kangaroo kills a man who was keeping it as a pet 1 small town (pop. 220) was overrun and out populated by gangs of kangaroos. Residents had to leave the house with sticks to fight them off and one woman had her leg broken by one — roogr (@trtl2k) September 13, 2022

Kangaroo kills man and then a pacc of kangaroo’s blocc the ambulance from getting to the man that one killed. — DRAGON !! (@HannabalPhoenix) September 13, 2022

I live on a rural property,when a male kangaroo starts to mature any other male becomes a challenge during breeding time. If that kangaroo was kept as a pet that’s what happened. — Roo Boy (@WhrooBoy) September 12, 2022

Kangaroo attacks and kills man, blocking paramedics from saving life. Bringing new meaning to the term ‘hopping mad.’ — Paul Lander (@paul_lander) September 13, 2022

Police believe that Eades, who was a local alpaca breeder, might have kept the kangaroo as a pet. In a conversation with CBS News, Tanya Irwin, who works at the Native Animal Rescue service in Perth, said that people rarely get permits to keep kangaroos in Western Australia. She also added that adult male kangaroos can turn aggressive and do not do well in captivity.

The last fatal attack by a kangaroo was reported 86 years ago in 1936 in Australia’s New South Wales.

In a conversation with ABC News, Michelle Jones, a wildlife carer said that the tragic incident highlights how people need to be careful around wild animals like kangaroos. Jones added, “It does really bring to light the fact that kangaroos are definitely not pets, they are wild animals. I have raised joeys that sat in the palm of my hand and hadn’t even opened up their eyes yet … At around 18 months to three years of age, these beautiful sweet lovable animals, which is the description I would give them up to that point, become wild animals.”