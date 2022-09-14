scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

77-year-old Australian man dies after a kangaroo attack

The last fatal attack by a kangaroo was reported in 1936 in New South Wales in Australia.

Kangaroo attack kills man in Australia, 77 year old dies of fatal kangaroo attack, man dies of attack by pet kangaroo, alpaca breeder dies of injuries by kangaroo attack, kangaroo in Redmond fatally kills man, wild animals as pets, Indian expressPolice believe that Eades, who was a local alpaca breeder, might have kept the kangaroo as a pet.

The last fatal attack by a kangaroo was reported in 1936 in New South Wales in Australia.

On Wednesday, Australia saw one of the very rare cases of a fatal kangaroo attack. As reported by ABC News, Peter Eades, a 77-year-old resident of Redmond, was attacked by a three-year-old male kangaroo.

ALSO READ |Two large kangaroos engage in ‘boxing match’, one crashes onto fence. Watch video
 

Eades was found with severe injuries at his farm by a relative who sought help from the paramedics. When the emergency services arrived at the scene, the marsupial reportedly prevented them from reaching Eades and hence the police had to kill the kangaroo in an attempt to give Eades life-saving treatment. The efforts to save Eades were unsuccessful as he succumbed to the injuries.

Police believe that Eades, who was a local alpaca breeder, might have kept the kangaroo as a pet. In a conversation with CBS News, Tanya Irwin, who works at the Native Animal Rescue service in Perth, said that people rarely get permits to keep kangaroos in Western Australia. She also added that adult male kangaroos can turn aggressive and do not do well in captivity.

The last fatal attack by a kangaroo was reported 86 years ago in 1936 in Australia’s New South Wales.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery

In a conversation with ABC News, Michelle Jones, a wildlife carer said that the tragic incident highlights how people need to be careful around wild animals like kangaroos. Jones added, “It does really bring to light the fact that kangaroos are definitely not pets, they are wild animals. I have raised joeys that sat in the palm of my hand and hadn’t even opened up their eyes yet … At around 18 months to three years of age, these beautiful sweet lovable animals, which is the description I would give them up to that point, become wild animals.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 09:54:47 am
Next Story

Nursery student rape: Two arrested; school management tried to cover up incident, says Home Minister

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Sensex crashes over 1,100 points in opening deals, partly recovers later

Sensex crashes over 1,100 points in opening deals, partly recovers later

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium
Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Premium
Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement