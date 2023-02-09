scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

75-year-old woman’s rigorous exercise regime may put you to shame. Watch

The woman named Lauren Bruzzone hails from Connecticut, USA and reportedly trains 6 days a week.

75-year-old woman Lauren Bruzzone rigorous exercise regimeThe woman named Lauren Bruzzone is a fitness enthusiast.
Listen to this article
75-year-old woman’s rigorous exercise regime may put you to shame. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A lot of people make excuses when it comes to going to a gym and following a healthy lifestyle. As people grow older, they ditch exercising for the fear of getting injured or over-exerting themselves. But for this 75-year-old woman, exercising seems to be a way of life.

Also Read |Defying odds, 96-year-old woman lifts 53-pound barbell with a gracious smile, inspires netizens

The woman named Lauren Bruzzone is a fitness enthusiast and her gym routine can put many people to shame. Popular Instagram page Good News Movement shared the exercise regimen of the woman and wrote, “Age is just a number! Meet 75-year-old Lauren Bruzzone.” From doing push-ups by balancing herself on different surfaces like a ball or dumbbells to working on her abs by using a large dumbbell plate, the woman seems to be a seasoned gym goer.

Watch the video below:

Posted one day ago, the clip has amassed more than 66,000 views so far. “Im not sure I can do that much now. She is inspiring,” commented a user. “Move it or lose it. Lauren is proof that there are no excuses! Go, Lauren!” said another. “I feel totally lazy and out of shape after watching her ! What’s my excuse,” shared another netizen. “My muscles would be ripping off my bones if I tried these,” wrote yet another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland

According to news reports, Bruzzone hails from Connecticut, USA and is a former attorney and adjunct college professor. She trains six times a week with her personal trainer.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 14:31 IST
Next Story

Google’s Bard to Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing: Key developments in AI

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close