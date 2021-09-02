scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
‘Who’s the dancer?’: Health worker’s impromptu ballet at hospital lobby goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 2, 2021 1:49:55 pm
A health worker’s impromptu dance performance at the University of Utah Hospital, which had gone viral on social media, has triggered a hunt to identify the masked dancer.

The video was shared by the hospital with a caption that read, “A moment of pure joy at University of Utah HospitalRed heart.”

In the 1.05-minute viral clip, a hospital worker, in his blue scrubs, is seen breaking into a graceful ballet performance as another individual plays the piano in the lobby. The video became an instant hit on social media with many trying to figure out the identity of the man.

Watch the video here:

When a user asked the hospital who the dancer was, they replied, “We actually don’t know but would love to find out!! Hopefully, someone will notice.”

Thus began the search with many re-sharing the clip to find out the person in the clip. The dancer was later identified as phlebotomist Teva Martinson who was dancing to Richard Clayderman’s 1977 instrumental Ballade Pour Adeline, the Daily Mail reported.

Since being shared online, the clip has been widely circulated on several social media platforms with many praising Martinson for the beautiful performance. Some also wrote how the video brought hope amid stressful times.

“How beautiful and how healing to have live piano music in a hospital. it created this moment and, I’m sure, countless more,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

