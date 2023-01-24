‘Gotta catch ‘em all’: 74-year-old grandpa plays Pokémon Go with 64 phones attached to his bicycle

If you have ever watched the Japanese anime series Pokémon, then you must be aware of the catchphrase “gotta catch ‘em all”, as that is the ultimate aim for the players. An augmented reality mobile game called Pokémon Go, which was released in 2016, aimed to create an immersive experience with gamers trying to catch Pokémons in their local surroundings.

While the game caught people’s fancy all over the world, a 74-year-old Taiwanese man took the phrase “gotta catch ‘em all” quite literally as he uses 64 phones attached to his bicycle to play the game. Chen San-Yuan was introduced to the game by his grandson in 2016. By 2018, he had upgraded his setup to eight phones and became a local celebrity known as ‘the Pokémon Go grandpa’.

An Instagram page called Wealth shared the man’s photos. He is quoted as saying that he doesn’t participate in battles since he has an unfair advantage and just wants to catch rare Pokémons. The photos show that San-Yuan has attached a total of 64 phones attached to the rig of his bicycle.

Netizens were perplexed by the man’s obsession with Pokémon Go and many wondered that his phone bill must be sky high.

“He probably creates a traffic jam on google maps wherever he goes,” commented a user. “Must be nice when you no longer have to work and have this much time on your hands,” said another. “He needs to use that 30k+ he spent on those phones and get himself a car,” suggested a third.

“Gotta catch ‘em all,” wrote another. “His phone bill gotta be crazy,” wondered another. “Taking a don’t use your phone while driving or cycling to a whole new level,” joked yet another.