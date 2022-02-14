‘It was sheer luck’: 73-year-old woman tweets about finding ‘true love’

As lovers around the world celebrate Valentine’s Day Monday, a US woman’s tweet saying she has found true love at 73 has grabbed attention online.

Taking to Twitter, Carol H Mack said “life is so strange”. “After nearly four decades of marriage, I never expected to be single again at 70. And I certainly didn’t expect to find true love at the age of 73 in the middle of a pandemic! And now this!” Mack wrote on the micro-blogging platform on February 12.

The resident of Venture, California also shared a photograph of her ring.

The tweet by Mack, whose Twitter profile says she is a nurse, attorney, educator, rights advocate and public speaker, has amassed more than 1 million likes so far and received an overwhelming response.

Many users were amazed to know that Mack found love at the age of 73 and shared their stories even as others lamented over being single while still young. “Don’t know you and you don’t know me but damn I’m so happy for you . Congratulations . Everyone deserves to find live and happiness in every stage of there life I’m so sorry your first marriage didn’t work out . But again congratulations wishing you all the happiness,” commented a user.

While responding to one of the comments, Mack said she ended her relationship with her ex-husband. “Thank you! I didn’t really lose my husband. I kicked him out when I found out he had another woman on the side. And I’ve never looked back,” she wrote.

She also said her fiancé lives in Port Hueneme and added that she is not sure where they will end up. While replying to comments, she also shared how she met her lover. “Ah, it was sheer luck, I think. I did put my profile up on Match and got many strange responses, but I found one good one, my age, a college professor like me, and with a similar faith tradition. It can happen, but I think it’s rare!”

After her post went viral, Mack had another response. “Wow! This really blew up! A few final thoughts.I really appreciate all your well wishes.I am amused by your assumptions about my mental state, financial health, computer skills, and sex life. I will now return to posting about politics, the pandemic, and my pets.”