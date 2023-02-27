scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

73-year-old Norwegian blasts air-raid siren outside Russian embassy. Here’s why

Before blasting air-raid siren sounds outside the residence of Russian Diplomats in Oslo, Krane informed the apartments around the embassy.

Russian invasion of UkraineA video of Krane’s stunt has gone viral across Twitter after it was posted by journalist Їne Back Їversen.
Listen to this article
73-year-old Norwegian blasts air-raid siren outside Russian embassy. Here’s why
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

February 24 marked one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Though it appears that there is no conclusion of the war in sight, many people around the world are signalling their opposition to the Russian invasion in many big and small symbolic ways.

Kjetil Krane, a 73-year-old Norwegian citizen, showed his anti-war sentiments by blasting music that sounded like an air-raid alarm outside the residence of Russian embassy diplomats in Oslo.

ALSO READ |Here is how people are supporting Ukraine by ordering pizzas

Krane argued he wanted to wake up the Russians both metaphorically and physically to the horrors of the war in which young children often wake up because of air sirens. While talking to the Nettavisen, a Norwegian online newspaper, Krane said he is anxious that with time people will forget about this war. With his action, he hopes to remind people that the conflict is still ongoing. The septuagenarian also added he is ready to pay a fine or face arrest for his actions.

A day before he blasted the loud sounds outside the embassy residence at 2.30 am, he informed the nearby apartments of his plan.

A video of Krane’s stunt has gone viral across Twitter after it was posted by journalist Їne Back Їversen. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This should be a constant feature in front of Russian diplomat buildings around the world. Let them hear the sirens Ukrainians hear. Let them lose sleep.”

In the comments, people also shared similar videos from their cities where people blasted the Ukrainian anthem or sounds of explosions or sirens outside the Russian embassy in their country.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 11:02 IST
Next Story

Water level dips in Yamuna, supply affected in parts of Delhi

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close