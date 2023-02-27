73-year-old Norwegian blasts air-raid siren outside Russian embassy. Here’s why

February 24 marked one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Though it appears that there is no conclusion of the war in sight, many people around the world are signalling their opposition to the Russian invasion in many big and small symbolic ways.

Kjetil Krane, a 73-year-old Norwegian citizen, showed his anti-war sentiments by blasting music that sounded like an air-raid alarm outside the residence of Russian embassy diplomats in Oslo.

Krane argued he wanted to wake up the Russians both metaphorically and physically to the horrors of the war in which young children often wake up because of air sirens. While talking to the Nettavisen, a Norwegian online newspaper, Krane said he is anxious that with time people will forget about this war. With his action, he hopes to remind people that the conflict is still ongoing. The septuagenarian also added he is ready to pay a fine or face arrest for his actions.

A day before he blasted the loud sounds outside the embassy residence at 2.30 am, he informed the nearby apartments of his plan.

A video of Krane’s stunt has gone viral across Twitter after it was posted by journalist Їne Back Їversen. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This should be a constant feature in front of Russian diplomat buildings around the world. Let them hear the sirens Ukrainians hear. Let them lose sleep.”

In the comments, people also shared similar videos from their cities where people blasted the Ukrainian anthem or sounds of explosions or sirens outside the Russian embassy in their country.