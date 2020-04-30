Across the Atlantic in 96 days: 72-year-old man creates solo rowing trip record

Being on the trip since January, Walters completely missed the news about the ongoing pandemic and was later updated by his wife. (Source: Graham Walters. Atlantic Rower – Final Journey) Being on the trip since January, Walters completely missed the news about the ongoing pandemic and was later updated by his wife. (Source: Graham Walters. Atlantic Rower – Final Journey)

A 72-year-old man from Leicester rowed across the Atlantic and completed the journey in 96 days, beating the Guinness world record for the oldest person to row across any ocean solo.

Graham Walters, who started his trip from Spanish island of Gran Canaria on January 25, concluded his trip at Antigua on Wednesday, breaking the record that was earlier set by 66-year-old Frenchman Gerard Marie, who rowed across Atlantic in 2015, the CNN reported.

However, it wasn’t plain sailing for the septuagenarian. “At the start of the crossing, the weather was cold and wet and miserable so my spirits got quite low, but once the sun came out when I got to the Atlantic everything was fine,” Walters told the news website.

However, things got difficult for Walters and he had to get towed towards the end of his journey by the Coast Guard due to strong winds that were blowing in the other direction. Due to this incident, it was unclear whether or not his record would be affected, the Guardian reported.

However, he finally made the cut. “As I was at such a critical point, I had to face the fact that if I didn’t take up their offer then I would miss Antigua,” he told CNN. “But I’m delighted to have arrived and it was great to have such a fantastic welcome,” he added.

On the trip since January, Walters completely missed the news about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and was later updated by his wife. “Nothing like this has ever happened in our lifetime so it’s been hard to imagine what kind of world I would be returning to,” he told the news website. Now that he is back in Antigua, like others, he too would be wearing masks and abiding by the rules, he further said.

