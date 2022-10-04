‘Goals’: 71-year-old man completes 4,000 km Pacific Crest Trail hike in the US, wows netizens

There are some people who simply refuse to cite age as an excuse not to do things. For them, life is an adventure and they just follow their dreams. Like this 71-year-old man who completed a hike of more than 4,000 km, walking every single step of the Pacific Crest Trail, a scenic long-distance hiking trail in the USA that passes through seven national parks spread across three states.

The Instagram page humping_north, which belongs to a couple named Auti and Chris, posted a video of the fag end of the elderly man’s hike on September 2 and the clip has received more than 6.45 lakh views.

The couple met the man named Pa’at on the 2,653-mile (roughly 4,269 km) trail at Stehekin, only 80 miles from the northern terminus. They only knew him for a few days, but felt like they had known him for a lifetime, the two wrote in the caption.

The video shows the elderly man singing a song on the trail wearing a backpack. “Pa’at reaching the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail after having walked every single step of the 2,653 mile trail. Not many people can say they’ve accomplished such an incredible feat – especially not at 71!” the video’s caption said.

“He has a heart of gold, the kindest soul, and unmatched optimism and fortitude. Thank you for being such an inspiration to us, Pa’at!” it added.

Watch the video below:

“This video has more life goals & emotional content than 95% of all the garbage posts on this platform. This man is living his best life. We should all be this lucky,” commented an Instagram user. “Would love to know his life story. I know he has amazing stories. 71!” said another.

“Does anyone know if this is his own song, or does it exist somewhere?” a user asked. An Instagram account reportedly belonging to the man in the video named paatandwonder replied, “The song started coming to me a week and a half or so before I reached the terminus.”