71-year-old ‘Granny Jordan’ wins the internet with her basketball skills in Mexico. Watch video

Age is just a number when it comes to dreams and pursuits. Proving the maxim right, Andrea Garcia Lopez, 71, from Mexico has become an internet sensation by virtue of her basketball skills.

The elderly woman’s stunning basketball skills has left netizens amazed and she has been nicknamed “Granny Jordan” by TikTok users. A video of her playing basketball has gone viral on different social media platforms.

In the clip, Lopez is seen energetically dribbling a basketball. With her grey hair plaited in long braids and wearing a skirt, she fakes out an opponent. Her move wins her the space for a shot and she slays it with a score.

Watch the video here:



According to a Reuters report, the video was captured in a small remote town of San Esteban Atatlahuca in the southern state of Oaxaca. Lopez, a local artisan, was quoted as saying by Reuters that she hopes to keep playing for many years, even if her knee is starting to act up a bit.

