Sunday, May 01, 2022
This 70-year-old man finished a 100 m dash in less than 14 seconds. Watch video

Kish completed a 100-metre dash in less than 14 seconds and a video of his feat has gone viral on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 1, 2022 5:59:25 pm
70-year-old man finishes 100m race , elderly man finishes 100m race, US, elderly man running, indian expressThe clip shared by FloTrack on Twitter shows the man running at lightning speed and winning Penn Relays.

Michael Kish, a 70-year-old man from the US, has proven that age is just a number. Kish completed a 100-metre dash in less than 14 seconds and a video of his feat has gone viral on social media.

The clip shared by FloTrack on Twitter shows the man running at lightning speed and winning Penn Relays. “Michael Kish wins Penn Relays 70-year-old 100m race in 13.47!!” read the caption of the tweet.

ALSO READ |102-year-old man breaks Thailand’s 100m record, finishes race in 27.08 seconds. Watch video

The video shared on Thursday has garnered more than 1.9 million views on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

“There are plenty of +60, +70 and even +80 year olds running various distances very well…even ultras. Age is only a number,” commented a user.

According to news.com.au, Kish represented the Shore Athletic Club on Thursday. The second place was secured by Don Warren from Philadelphia in 14.35 seconds and Joachim Acolatse secured third place by finishing the 100 m race in 15.86 seconds.

ALSO READ |‘Cricket stays till last breath’: Elderly man playing the game wins hearts online

The news.com.au report also said America’s Bobby Whilden finished the 100 m race in 12.77 seconds during the 2005 Senior Olympics, securing the all-time record. Meanwhile, in 1910, Poland’s Stanisław Kowalski created the record of running 100 m in 34.50 seconds in the category of men over the age of 105.

