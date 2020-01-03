7-year-old from Georgia accidentally swallows Apple AirPod he got for Christmas

According to the doctors, the AirPod landed just below the boy’s rib cage. It is expected to come out on its own. According to the doctors, the AirPod landed just below the boy’s rib cage. It is expected to come out on its own.

A seven-year-old boy from Georgia, United States, ended up in a hospital after he accidentally swallowed an apple AirPod his mother got him for Christmas.

Kiara Stroud, the boy’s mother, in a Facebook post shared the X-ray image off of her sons’ stomach which showed the wireless earbud resting just below the boy’s rib cage.

As per local reports, the child was holding the device in his mouth when he accidentally swallowed it. He was rushed to an emergency room in Children’s Health care of Atlanta. According to the doctors, the AirPod is expected to come out on its own. “Thanks for all of the prayers. We’re home. No more AirPods for this kid,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

Several people who came across Stroud’s post were glad that her child was okay. While some criticised the mother for gifting the kid an AirPod, others also pointed out that the boy was too old to not realise that AirPods was not something to be chewed on. Take a look at more reactions here:

