60-year-old ‘dancing uncle of Japan’ is winning hearts on the internet

A 60-year-old Japanese man is winning hearts online with wholesome and well-executed dance videos he posts on social media. Toru Utsumi works as a management consultant in Japan, but on his days off, he dances to his heart’s content, leading him to become a global internet star.

Utsumi has garnered more than one million views on Instagram and TikTok. The greatest allure of his videos is that they are candid, filter-free videos that poke fun at the corporate culture narrative. In his videos, Utsumi dances in random spaces, mainly where many people gather and where discipline and order are prioritised. The Japanese man told The New York Times, “I know I stand out; that’s why it’s very difficult for an ordinary salaryman like me to dance like this.”