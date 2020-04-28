Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
6-year-old sets up ‘joke stand’ to brighten people’s day during pandemic

The six-year-old had originally planned to set up a lemonade stand but the plan was thwarted by the pandemic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2020 7:07:10 pm
Callaghan McLaughlin usually uses one-liner and knock-knock jokes to bring joy to his neighbours, while practising social distancing.

A six-year-old in Canada came up with a unique way to brighten people’s days in his neighbourhood:  he set up a joke stand to keep them smiling.

A resident of Saanich in British Colombia, Callaghan McLaughlin set up the ‘drive-by/walk-by joke stand’ in front of his house where he tells jokes for free in an effort to brighten people’s days.

His mother Kelsea had posted a picture of the stand when McLaughlin opened it on April 14. She did it to invite friends and neighbours, and it has since featured in multiple news reports and praise on social media.

Reports said that the boy relies on one-liners and knock-knock jokes from a book that his mother got him six months ago.

The six-year-old initially wanted to open up a lemonade stand but had to improvise due to pandemic, according to a Fox news report.

On social media, many wished him luck with his venture:

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds also came across McLaughlin’s joke stand and called him a ‘hero’.

