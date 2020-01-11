Ohio boy receives standing ovation from friends, teachers after winning battle with cancer

John Oliver Zippay was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia in 2016. He then spent around 18 days in the hospital, followed by three years of chemotherapy. John Oliver Zippay was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia in 2016. He then spent around 18 days in the hospital, followed by three years of chemotherapy.

A 6-year-old Ohio boy received a standing ovation from his classmates after they learnt that he beat cancer. John Oliver Zippay, who is often called J.O, received his last chemo two days after Christmas and ended his three-year battle with the disease.

Teachers and his classmates were excited for the six-year-old and gave him a standing ovation as he walked down his elementary school hallway after the Christmas break.

Watch the video here:

WAY TO GO! 6-year-old John Oliver just finished his very last chemo treatment and beat leukemia, so his entire school celebrated by giving him a standing ovation! ❤️😭 MORE: https://t.co/hHslVwwWFv pic.twitter.com/ix3aT8b3UD — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) January 10, 2020

The heartwarming video shows the Zippay excitedly walking down the hallway of St. Helen Catholic School in Newbury as his classmates and teachers clap and greet him on either side.

According to reports, Zippay was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia on November 1, 2016. He then spent 18 days in the hospital, followed by several years of chemotherapy.

Though he wasn’t able to do any physical activity due to the meta-port in his chest, according to Principal Patrick Gannon, Zippay never fell behind academics. “Him having to miss some of the time was tough, but the class was just so happy to see him come back,” Gannon told news agency FOX 8.

The school also had arranged a special assembly for Zippay, with a video montage of his courageous cancer battle. Netizens, who came across the boy’s battle with the disease appreciated him and wished him luck. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

