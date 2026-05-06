6 pairs of shoes and human remains found inside 15-ft crocodile airlifted in South Africa

The officials launched a search operation, during which they spotted an unusually bloated crocodile still near the riverbank (Image source: @CollinRugg/X)

In a harrowing incident, the remains of a 59-year-old businessman have been recovered from a crocodile in South Africa. Gabriel Batista, a hotel owner, went missing after floodwaters swept him away in the crocodile-infested Komati River.

Officials launched a search operation, during which they spotted an unusually bloated crocodile still near the riverbank, the New York Post reported. After acquiring the required permission, authorities euthanised the crocodile to check for any human remains.

According to the report, a police officer was lowered from a helicopter onto the crocodile to attach a harness, and it was then lifted from the river. A video of the incident on social media shows the officer and crocodile hanging on the harness as the helicopter lifts the reptile.