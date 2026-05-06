6 pairs of shoes and human remains found inside 15-ft crocodile airlifted in South Africa

In a harrowing incident, the remains of a 59-year-old businessman have been recovered from a crocodile in South Africa. Gabriel Batista, a hotel owner, went missing after floodwaters swept him away in the crocodile-infested Komati River.
Officials launched a search operation, during which they spotted an unusually bloated crocodile still near the riverbank, the New York Post reported. After acquiring the required permission, authorities euthanised the crocodile to check for any human remains.
According to the report, a police officer was lowered from a helicopter onto the crocodile to attach a harness, and it was then lifted from the river. A video of the incident on social media shows the officer and crocodile hanging on the harness as the helicopter lifts the reptile.
The report added that the crocodile weighed over 1,000 pounds and was 15 feet long. “There were so many things that could go wrong, and the rope basically lowered me onto the snout of the crocodile, so I was kind of hoping it really was properly dead,” Capt Johan Potgieter told the NY Post.
“There were two crocs nearby watching as I slipped the harness around the waist of the dead crocodile and secured it under the front legs and tightened the strap,” he added.
Watch here:
NEW: Police airlift a crocodile with the body of a 59-year-old businessman inside.
Local police in South Africa say they suspected the crocodile ate the man after observing it from drones. They then shot it and airlifted it off.
When they landed back on the ground, the… pic.twitter.com/12NBTQbmis
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 4, 2026
The video has since gone viral, garnering over 13 million views. “Another animal is killed for existing in nature bc another human decided to be a fucking retard. Like when they shoot big animals in zoos bc an idiot climbed in the cage. Pay the consequences if you’re going to live that way,” a user wrote.
“He drowned! Why kill the crocodile for doing what wild animals do? The guy was stupid to cross a flooded bridge & drowned. The crocks just did what they do, eat his carcass,” another user commented. “Poor animal had to die for a man’s reckless decision. I don’t know if they expected the croc to carry him off shore,” a third user reacted.
The report further stated that the human body parts were recovered from inside the crocodile. The remains included part of a rib cage, two severed arms, pieces of flesh, and at least six pairs of shoes. Officials also recovered a ring from one of the fingers believed to belong to the missing businessman.
South Africa crocodile incident: Missing businessman’s remains foundWhile this report details a distressing incident involving the loss of life and the dangers of natural environments, it is intended for informational and storytelling purposes. Readers are reminded to exercise extreme caution and strictly follow safety protocols near floodwaters or known wildlife habitats to prevent such tragedies.