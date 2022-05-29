59-year-old UK photographer runs Everest Marathon in tiger suit. Watch video

A wildlife photographer from the United Kingdom ventured on the Everest Marathon clad in a tiger suit Sunday. With the aim of raising funds for the endangered Bengal tiger, 59-year-old Paul Goldstein has set out for the herculean task.

In a clip shared on Goldstein’s Twitter account, he is seen trekking with the tiger suit. He gives fist bumps to passersby on the way and continues to move forward. “Everest Marathon A marathon, not a sprint but over halfway,” Goldstein tweeted.

In another clip, he is heard saying before the start of the marathon, “Is this a foolish escape on Everest? Probably yes. It’s going to be extremely tough. We have now walked all over the course. There was little anything like I have run in the past. We have to run a marathon on it. It’s going to be difficult. It’s going to be challenging.” He also thanked people who donated to the cause.

He then goes on to say, “Is this the most challenging I have ever done? Yes. Do people look at me with the look— ‘what on earth are you doing at your age?’ Yes, they do. Does it matter? Yes, because not far over the border tigers are still being butchered. They are still being harvested.”

. @paulgoldstein59 is at Base Camp Mount Everest preparing to do the marathon on Sunday – you can hear in his voice how the altitude is affecting his breathing and he's got to carry the tiger on his back for the 26.2 miles .#WorthMoreAlive – both of you ! https://t.co/tZ1Y3IxPZi pic.twitter.com/PXBQJ2N7Lu — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) May 27, 2022

Awesome Tiger Man – earnt your stripes big time@@paulgoldstein59 — Donna Goldstein (@ShishkiDonna) May 29, 2022

According to his website, Goldstein has fetched over £200,000 with the Worth More Alive campaign for the conservation of Bengal tigers by the last week of May, this year. Goldstein had run the London Marathon in the tiger suit 12 years ago for the first time. Later, he conquered Kilimanjaro and covered 19 marathons in total so far with the suit. His website says that the donations were used to build a new school, buy ambulances, and patrol vehicles, drill boreholes and fund facilities for many villages.

Everest Marathon is an international high-altitude adventure sports event organised by Nepal Government on May 29 every year. The 2022 marathon celebrates the increase of Mount Everest’s height following the earthquake in 2015, as per the Everest Marathon website.