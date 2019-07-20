Toggle Menu
Apollo 11 anniversary: Trump criticised for sitting on his ‘throne’ while meeting Aldrin, Collins

Some users pointed out that Aldrin was very uncomfortable and kept sighing while standing next to Trump. At one point, he was photographed with a clenched fist. Meanwhile, others slammed POTUS for not standing up to greet the legends.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, with first lady Melania Trump, during a photo opportunity commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Source; AP)

On the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Space Mission, US President Donald Trump Friday met astronauts Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin and Michael Collins at the White House. The duo, along with Neil Armstrong, had successfully landed on the moon on July 20, 1969.

The event was also attended by both sons of the late Armstrong, as well as first lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine. “Tomorrow will represent 50 years from the time we planted a beautiful American flag on the moon,” Trump said while addressing the press with the Apollo 11 astronauts and their families.

This meeting caught the attention of social media users for many reasons, including Aldrin’s mannerisms around the President — he is an open critic of Trump — and how Trump remained seated while meeting the astronaut.

The meeting also reignited the ‘moon versus Mars’ debate. The President asked if the astronauts could get to Mars without first going back to the moon. Collins, 88, who circled the moon alone in the command module while Armstrong and Aldrin descended in the Eagle, told the President that he supports going directly to Mars and bypassing the moon.

Aldrin, meanwhile, said he’s disappointed with the state of human space exploration the past 10 or 15 years. “We were able to achieve so much early,” the 89-year-old said. “We have the No. 1 rocket right now in the US and we have the No. 1 spacecraft, and they cannot get into lunar orbit with significant manoeuvring capability,” Aldrin pointed out.

