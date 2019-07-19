Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin delighted to spot Apollo 11 rocket projected on Washington memorial

On July 16, 1969, the US launched a Saturn V rocket from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, and Michael Collins and made history. To mark the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission, there are plenty of events being held in the US, and one of them involves the National Air and Space Museum projecting an image of the rocket that took the astronauts to the Moon on the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Michael Collins recounts Apollo 11 Space Mission in Google Doodle video

“Standing tall at 363 feet, the Saturn V rocket was the only vehicle of its time that could accomplish a feat such as landing humans on the Moon,” NASA wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the iconic monument with the rocket’s projected on it.

Standing tall at 363 feet, the Saturn V rocket was the only vehicle of its time that could accomplish a feat such as landing humans on the Moon. 👨‍🚀 🌔 This #Apollo50th, the @AirAndSpace Museum has brought the rocket back to life on the Washington Monument: https://t.co/XmgJNXtm8o pic.twitter.com/jwJvpshmLi — NASA (@NASA) July 18, 2019

“On July 20, 1969, astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong made history when they arrived at the Moon. Thanks to the Saturn V rocket, we were able to complete this epic feat, returning to the lunar surface a total of six times,” NASA wrote on its website talking about the special tribute.

Here’s something you don’t see every day: All three #Apollo11 spacesuits, photographed side-by-side for the first time since the mission, in celebration of #Apollo50 (Order: Aldrin, Collins, Armstrong) https://t.co/VrAis4ldcF #AirSpacePhoto pic.twitter.com/IS4diQO0uc — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) July 18, 2019

The beautiful homage was spotted by former astronaut Aldrin, who is in Washington for a special event, and he said he was delighted.

“Imagine my delight when I drove by the #WashingtonMonument and saw our rocket projected on its exterior for the #ApolloXI 50th Anniversary,” the celebrated astronaut wrote on Twitter.

Imagine my delight when I drove by the #WashingtonMonument and saw our rocket projected on its exterior for the #ApolloXI 50th Anniversary. #welldone https://t.co/oehrhecSNx pic.twitter.com/0rENwTZLwc — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 19, 2019

People were thrilled to see the poignant tribute and many were taken down memory lane.

So glad you got to see it. A fantastic tribute. 👍🏻🚀🌗🇺🇸 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 19, 2019

What is an absolute moment to behold!

Thank you Buzz you embolden the spirit of our Nation..🇺🇸 — The Bloodstone™️ (@BS2KZ) July 19, 2019

From Canada, one of your fans. at age 12 i was glued to the TV watching you on the moon. Age 62 I am still in awe of what you folks accomplished! Thanks for your courage and effort! — David Lepofsky (@DavidLepofsky) July 19, 2019

I am so happy you saw it Buzz A. I was 15 years old when y’all landed on the moon. My family and I were glued to the TV. Daddy was a genius and told me when I was 7, we would go to the moon. We watched the night sky on our back porch often… Blessings, Ms Sippi Canon 🙏🏼🕊🌟🌝💫 — Gwendolyn Canon (@CanonGwendolyn) July 19, 2019

I am in awe of the overwhelming determination, bravery, and unimaginable genius of yourself and everyone at NASA who took part in Gemini and Apollo. It is breathtaking and inspiring on a level that is so rare in human existence. Thank you is all I can say, as words fail me. — Nicholas Bellard (@NicholasBellard) July 19, 2019

My granddaughter (6) and I have been studying you & Apollo 11- learning what you did each day. She is thrilled learning about the first lunar landing. Thank you — Ginger Willms (@secfballfanny) July 19, 2019

This looks awesome. Whoever thought of projecting a Saturn V on the Washington monument needs a round of applause 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Impeachment pie 🍰 (@tweet_2_defeat) July 19, 2019

Had an opportunity to tour The Kennedy Space Center a few years ago. What a trip back in time!! My favorite part of the tour was the VAB, and then seeing the tracks in the gravel from the VAB to the launch pad. Thank you, and the crew of Apollo 11 for a lifetime of memories. — DeeB (@HYLYDM882) July 19, 2019

I would love to see this! Ready to visit D.C. again! #ApolloXI https://t.co/lBUr6UP2Gb — Elizabeth Kinney (@lizucation) July 19, 2019

That’s, like, outta this world! https://t.co/quHj75zncB — John Elfrink (@JohnElfrink) July 19, 2019 Advertising

The projection of the rocket is part of the National Air and Space Museum’s special “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon” show, which allows people to relive the historic event.

A joint partnership with the US Department of the Interior and 59 Productions, the live projection will continue till July 20 from 9:30 pm to 11:30 pm, local time.

We are (almost) a GO for launch. The spectacle continues Friday & Saturday night for the full 17-minute #GoForTheMoon projection show on the Washington Monument: https://t.co/qmKYiXv9uW You don’t want to miss the Saturn V launching and #Apollo11 landing on the Moon. #Apollo50 pic.twitter.com/Q0IznHgydD — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) July 19, 2019

“It all builds up to July 19 and 20, when we will also present “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon,” a 17-minute show that will combine full-motion projection mapping artwork and archival footage to recreate the launch of Apollo 11 and tell the story of the first Moon landing. The show will unfold on the face of the Washington Monument and supporting screens, including a 40-foot-wide recreation of the famous Kennedy Space Center countdown clock,” the museum said in a release.