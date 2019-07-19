Toggle Menu
Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin delighted to spot Apollo 11 rocket projected on Washington memorialhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/50th-anniversary-of-moon-landing-saturn-v-projected-rocket-on-washington-monument-buzz-aldrin-tweet-5837361/

Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin delighted to spot Apollo 11 rocket projected on Washington memorial

The Saturn V rocket is being projected on the east face of the Washington Memorial as part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

50th anniversary of the moon landing, apollo 11, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, saturn v rocket, saturn v rocket washington monument, apollo 11 moon mission, 50th anniversary of the moon landing date, moon landing 50th anniversary, moon landing 50th anniversary date, moon landing 50th anniversary doodle, moon landing 50th anniversary
People were thrilled to see the poignant tribute and many were taken down memory lane, remembering the mission.

On July 16, 1969, the US launched a Saturn V rocket from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, and Michael Collins and made history. To mark the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission, there are plenty of events being held in the US, and one of them involves the National Air and Space Museum projecting an image of the rocket that took the astronauts to the Moon on the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

ALSO READ | Michael Collins recounts Apollo 11 Space Mission in Google Doodle video

“Standing tall at 363 feet, the Saturn V rocket was the only vehicle of its time that could accomplish a feat such as landing humans on the Moon,” NASA wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the iconic monument with the rocket’s projected on it.

“On July 20, 1969, astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong made history when they arrived at the Moon. Thanks to the Saturn V rocket, we were able to complete this epic feat, returning to the lunar surface a total of six times,” NASA wrote on its website talking about the special tribute.

The beautiful homage was spotted by former astronaut Aldrin, who is in Washington for a special event, and he said he was delighted.

“Imagine my delight when I drove by the #WashingtonMonument and saw our rocket projected on its exterior for the #ApolloXI 50th Anniversary,” the celebrated astronaut wrote on Twitter.

People were thrilled to see the poignant tribute and many were taken down memory lane.

The projection of the rocket is part of the National Air and Space Museum’s special “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon” show, which allows people to relive the historic event.

A joint partnership with the US Department of the Interior and 59 Productions, the live projection will continue till July 20 from 9:30 pm to 11:30 pm, local time.

“It all builds up to July 19 and 20, when we will also present “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon,” a 17-minute show that will combine full-motion projection mapping artwork and archival footage to recreate the launch of Apollo 11 and tell the story of the first Moon landing. The show will unfold on the face of the Washington Monument and supporting screens, including a 40-foot-wide recreation of the famous Kennedy Space Center countdown clock,” the museum said in a release.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Akshay Kumar’s dialogue from Mission Mangal trailer is inspiring memes
2 After #SareeTwitter, #BeardTwitter takes over social media
3 50th anniversary of Moon landing: Michael Collins recounts Apollo 11 Space Mission in Google doodle video