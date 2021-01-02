5-year-old Indian-origin girl makes hundreds of cards for nursing home residents

The heartwarming gesture by the little girl won hearts online. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

Aranya Chopra, a five-year-old girl from Vestal, New York, who decided to make hundreds of cards for residents at a local nursing home to make them feel special over the holiday season, is winning hearts, with many calling her a ‘little angel’.

In what came as a thoughtful gesture, the kindergartener spent her winter vacation in making 200 festive cards for the residents staying at a nursing home to kick-start 2021 on a happy note. The little girl also got them some festive decorations and a cake, all from her savings.

Aranya’s mother, Shachi, recalls seeing her daughter busy drawing one day, and upon enquiring, Aranya said she wanted to give these cards to people in a nursing home.

To support this thoughtful gesture of her daughter, Shachi Chopra contacted a local nursing home to know about the exact number of residents, which was a whopping 200.

“Oh yes I can,” was the little angel’s reply. The massive number did not daunt her.

Decorating the cards with beautiful drawings and colourful messages, all handwritten by her, the kindergartener said she did it for those away from their families over the holidays.

“I just wanted to cheer them up because they cannot meet their friends and family because of the coronavirus,” said the little girl, cheerfully.

Her father delivered all the gifts and cards to the local nursing home. Grateful and delighted by the child’s gesture, the family received numerous photos of people who got the thoughtful gifts.

On social media too Aryana earned a lot of praise with many calling her a little ‘angel’.