5-yr-old caught after stealing parents’ car to buy Lamborghini with $3 in pocket

Highway Patrol officers in Utah who pulled over a speeding car discovered to their surprise that the driver was a five-year-old who was headed to the nearby state of California to buy a Lamborghini for himself. Police officials discovered that after an argument the boy had driven off in his parents’ car with $3 to buy the sports car that costs thousands of dollars.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol who shared the bizarre story online, the minor had left home after an argument with mother, “in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini”. So he took matters into his own hands and decided to drive to California to buy the car himself.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

A trooper spotted the vehicle weaving on Interstate 15 at 30 mph, the Utah Highway Patrol said. The conversation between the child and police officials was caught on the dash cam and radio.

“How old are you? You’re five-years-old?” Trooper Rick Morgan says. “Wow … Where did you learn to drive a car?”

“He was sitting on the front edge of the seat so that he could reach the brake pedal to keep the car stopped while I was standing there,” Morgan told a local news channel.

People on social media were mostly confused how the child learnt to drive, while others were left in splits. Most thought he might get a punishment after he reached home, while others said the ‘kid is a legend’ and deserves a ride in a Lamborghini.

However, as his story went viral, the boy did get a ride in a Lamborighini, even if he didn’t get to keep it. Lamborghini aficionado and owner Jeremy Neves took the boy for a ride in his dream vehicle.

Adrian Zamarripa hugs Jeremy Neves as they went for a ride in Neves’ Lamborghini Huracan in Ogden. (Source: The Deseret News via AP) Adrian Zamarripa hugs Jeremy Neves as they went for a ride in Neves’ Lamborghini Huracan in Ogden. (Source: The Deseret News via AP)

Talking to Desert News, Neves said he wanted to cheer up the little boy, who turns 6 next month. Photos showed him embracing the shy child, who didn’t say much, but could be seen smiling and inspecting the car.

Adrian Zamarripa touches the front of Jeremy Neves’ Lamborghini Huracan near his home, a day after he took his parents car for a spin in a hope to buy a Lambhorghini for himself. (Source: The Deseret News via AP) Adrian Zamarripa touches the front of Jeremy Neves’ Lamborghini Huracan near his home, a day after he took his parents car for a spin in a hope to buy a Lambhorghini for himself. (Source: The Deseret News via AP)

“Maybe he’s getting punished, maybe he’s grounded, maybe he’s got some chores to do. I can relate to that,” Neves was quoted as saying by The Daily. “At the same time, I thought it would be really cool to say, ‘Your dreams aren’t as far away as you think they are.’”

According to the report, the boy has long dreamed of owning his own red Lamborghini and spends hours watching YouTube videos of sports cars racing around. With both parents at work on Monday, the boy took the keys to the family car while his sister was asleep and drove off.

