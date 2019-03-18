5-year-old who lost her limbs to meningitis completes half marathon

A five-year-old girl, who lost all her limbs to meningitis, inspired many when she crossed the finishing line of a half marathon in the UK. Harmonie-Rose Allen completed the Bath Half Marathon along with her seven-person support team that included her family, friends and two teachers. The heartwarming moment when Allen walked across the finishing line was captured on camera, leaving many emotional.

The young girl from Bath, England, was pushed around by her team in a special running chair to complete the 13.1-mile marathon. However, she chose to walk the last few meters with thousands of people cheering for her.

Watch the video here:

Girl who lost her limbs to meningitis finishes half-marathon pic.twitter.com/BBoP1oeP2d — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 18, 2019

The little girl contracted the diseases back in 2014 when she was 10 months old and was given only 10 per cent chances of survival. Allen now uses prosthetic legs and took part in the race with 15,000 other participants, the Standard reported. Talking about Allen, her aunt Hannah Hall told the newspaper “We stopped a few times and Harmonie did get a bit bored but she soldiered on, she was such a little star.”