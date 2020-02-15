Five-year-old Georgia boy hailed as hero for saving 7 family members from house fire

Little Noah is being hailed as a hero in his county, and was sworn-in as honorary firefighter. (Source: BCFD/ Facebook) Little Noah is being hailed as a hero in his county, and was sworn-in as honorary firefighter. (Source: BCFD/ Facebook)

While even most elders would panic and freak out to find their house engulfed in flames, a five-year-old from Georgia not only managed to stay calm but also save his family with his presence of mind. The boy was honoured on Friday by the local fire department for his lifesaving act and recognised him as an honorary firefighter.

“Normally our firefighters are being recognised… but we’re here today to recognise one of our local heroes,” Bartow County Fire Department Chief (BCFD) Dwayne Jamison said during an event to honour the little boy, Noah Woods. The “hero” was given the firefighter’s helmet and a certificate in the ceremony.

The BCFD shared photos and videos from the ceremony and to celebrate the special occasion, a message— “Noah is a hometown HERO!”—was written on the cake. According to the post, “Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor proclaimed today Noah Woods Day in Bartow County.”

Earlier this week, the small boy woke up to flames in his bedroom and located the only exit: a window, the BCFD said on Facebook. Not only he managed to get himself out, he also got his two-year-old sister and their dog to escape from the same window. Next, he woke up his uncle next door to alert other sleeping family members in the burning house.

“Noah is credited for saving himself and 7 other family members,” the Facebook post said sharing a photo of the boy, who was also treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

“I’ve heard heroes come in all shapes in sizes. He showed me this week, age is a part of it too. Knowing a 5-year-old can go out and save his whole family is an eye-opener to me,” his cousin told during the ceremony, according to CBS News.

The fire department also took this opportunity to highlight their fire education programs in local schools, which can educate people what they need to do handle such situations.

According to CNN, Noah’s heroics even reached Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and was given a letter to the fire chief to read it at Friday’s ceremony.

