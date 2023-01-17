5-year-old boy, who lost his father last year, leads special patrol of cops in UK. Watch

A five-year-old boy in the UK was paid a surprise visit by police officers in Durham city, who also made him lead a special patrol on his toy electric bike. The boy named Harry Farrell had lost his father last year and the cops were moved by his plight.

Videos of the boy riding his toy bike had earlier gone viral and grabbed the attention of the police. The clip shared by Durham Police’s roads and armed policing team on Twitter shows the boy manoeuvring his toy bike through a turn followed by the cops on their patrolling bikes. The little boy smiles with pride after looking back at the group of police officers behind him.

Meet future PC Harry! Harry has had a truly awful time recently, and when we heard how much he loves his new Christmas present, an electric Police bike, we had to pay him a visit! Harry professionally led us round his street in full uniform. 👏 2244/2957/9533 pic.twitter.com/UtLlHDepJR — Durham Roads & Armed Policing (@DurhamRAPol) January 15, 2023

”Meet future PC Harry! Harry has had a truly awful time recently, and when we heard how much he loves his new Christmas present, an electric Police bike, we had to pay him a visit! Harry professionally led us round his street in full uniform,” the police force tweeted.

Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 1.2 million views on Twitter. The police force’s unusual and lovely gesture won hearts online. A user commented, “We approve wholeheartedly of this. Well done team.” Another user wrote, “Brilliant. Well done all.” A third user commented, “Great work, this is positive interaction. Well done to all involved in sorting this for young Harry.”

The boy lost his 39-year-old father Craig Farrell when he was four years old in May last year. The loss left his family, including his stepdaughter Molly and former partner Emma Overton, devastated. The little boy wished for a miniature police bike for Christmas and Santa fulfilled it.