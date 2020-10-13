Watch: Five-year-old tries to protect mother from armed intruders

The armed men then knocked on the door and then barged inside Tamika Reid's home in South Bend, Indiana.

Not all heroes wear capes and a five-year-old is being praised after he single-handedly protected his mother when several armed men broke into their home and opened fire.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the four men can be seen trespassing the house, with three of them carrying guns. The armed men can then be seen barging inside Tamika Reid’s home in South Bend, Indiana.

On entering the house, the men can be seen waving their guns at Reid, who was ironing clothes while the five-year-old stood by the sofa. Seeing his mother being taken hostage, the boy starts throwing nearby objects and charges towards one gunman from behind.

The video was shared on the official Facebook page of the South Bend Police Department. “A juvenile occupant opened the door and the four males forced themselves inside. At least three of the four were armed with handguns. The suspects fled the scene and more shots were fired. Luckily, no one was physically injured,” read the post. They further asked people to share any information they have regarding the intruders.

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with people complimenting the little boy for his bravery. “What a brave little man! Someone give him a medal, he tried his best to protect his family,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

