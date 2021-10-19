Watch: Five Sikh men use their turbans to rescue hiker at Canada waterfall

A quick-thinking group of hikers in Canada saved a life by using their turbans to pull out the man who had slipped into the freezing waters at Golden Ears waterfall.

According to local reports, at around 6 pm, the Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue (SAR) team received a call regarding two hikers in trouble. SAR manager Rick Laing told Maple Ridge News that one man had fallen into the pool above the falls and was unable to get out.

However, before the rescue team could reach the location, a group of five men sprung to action. “Five young males hiking past rendered them aid by taking their turbans off, tying them together and making one long rope,” Laing told the news website.

A video of the rescue has gone viral on social media where the five Sikh men are seen throwing a rope, fashioned out of their turbans, towards the man who had fallen into the pool.

Watch the video here:

A video of the incident on Monday, in which five Sikh hikers tied their dastaars (turbans) together to save a man who had slipped and fallen at the Lower Falls at Golden Ears Park. Video courtesy @globalnews Kudos to these young men on their quick thinking and selflessness. pic.twitter.com/XQuX27OH5i — Sikh Community of BC (@BCSikhs) October 16, 2021

The man who, according to the report, was in his mid-20s was soon rescued. “The rocks there are quite slick and it can be really difficult to get back out of it, especially if you are wet and cold. So, they were fortunate that these five young men happened by and were able to get him out and back up to the trail,” Laing said.

He said it was not clear whether the man slipped into the pool or did not see the hazard signs, but added that he was very lucky to be rescued.

“Certainly if he had stayed in the pool any longer he could have succumbed to hypothermia. He could have been swept over the falls,” he pointed out, adding that the youth could have “most certainly suffered broken limbs or maybe even death if he had gone over the falls”, the report stated.