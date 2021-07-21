‘Sign of apocalypse?’: Rare five-horned ram in Nigeria prompts reactions

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2021 11:12:17 pm
5 horned ram, Nigeria, rare ram, ram with 5 horns, Eid al-Adha Nigeria, viral video, Twitter reaction viral video, viral news, Trending news, Indian express newsPictures and videos of the ram have since gone viral, with many comparing the multiple horns to the crown of the Statue of Liberty.

A rare five-horned ram on display at a market in Nigeria attracted a lot of curious onlookers.

People were busy buying animals for Eid al-Adha when they came across the rare animal in a market in Nigeria’s largest city Lagos.

Pictures and videos of the ram have since gone viral, with many comparing the multiple horns to the crown of the Statue of Liberty.

Take a look at the video here:

The rare sight also prompted a slew of hilarious responses on the internet. Take a look.

The ‘Feast of Sacrifice’, Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is one of the biggest religious festivals for Muslims worldwide.

The festival marks the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah. Also referred to as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, it is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar.

