‘Sign of apocalypse?’: Rare five-horned ram in Nigeria prompts reactions

A rare five-horned ram on display at a market in Nigeria attracted a lot of curious onlookers.

People were busy buying animals for Eid al-Adha when they came across the rare animal in a market in Nigeria’s largest city Lagos.

Pictures and videos of the ram have since gone viral, with many comparing the multiple horns to the crown of the Statue of Liberty.

Take a look at the video here:

Watch a rare ram with five horns in Lagos, Nigeria pic.twitter.com/6WmkrqeEq4 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2021

The rare sight also prompted a slew of hilarious responses on the internet. Take a look.

Style — Moro no coroadão! (@NaldoBrutal) July 21, 2021

He’s cute! — Sandy Karasik (@srk908) July 21, 2021

Mark of the beast!!! — Island Deals (@island_deals) July 21, 2021

Getting some BAD “The World Tomorrow with Herbert W Armstrong” vibes from this. 👀 — Brian Taylor The Left Hand (@brian_left) July 21, 2021

Is this the sign of the forthcoming apocalypse???? — nedd jovanovic (@NeddJovanovic) July 21, 2021

This clip is straight from the beginning of some apocalyptical disaster movie.. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png — Eric the ½ a 🐝 now with 5G and Covid Free! (@ericpink) July 21, 2021

The ‘Feast of Sacrifice’, Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is one of the biggest religious festivals for Muslims worldwide.

The festival marks the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah. Also referred to as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, it is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar.