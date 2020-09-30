Five-feet-tall moveable telescope made from chocolate leaves netizens baffled

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over two million views with many complimenting Guichon's creation.

Not too long ago, a video of a chef cutting seemingly realistic objects, only to reveal that they are in fact cakes, had netizens jokingly asking existential questions: ‘Is everything cake?’ This time, a pastry chef from Las Vegas has impressed people with his skills after he created a telescope with chocolate.

A video, shared by Amaury Guichon on his social media account, shows the chef making a five-foot tall telescope with chocolate. “This may be the most technical chocolate creation I have ever made, so much details went into this,” read the caption of the clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

The 3.13-minute clip features Guichon working systematically to make a moveable telescope. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over two million views, with many complimenting Guichon’s creation. “Absolutely amazing the detailing if I walk past it I would think it was a real telescope very very impressive!!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

