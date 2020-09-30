scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Five-feet-tall moveable telescope made from chocolate leaves netizens baffled

"Absolutely amazing the detailing if I walk past it I would think it was a real telescope very very impressive!!" read one of the many comments on the viral post. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 30, 2020 6:57:38 pm
5-foot tall moveable telescope made from chocolate, Las Vegas, Amaury Guichon, chocolate telescope, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video has garnered over two million views with many complimenting Guichon's creation.

Not too long ago, a video of a chef cutting seemingly realistic objects, only to reveal that they are in fact cakes, had netizens jokingly asking existential questions: ‘Is everything cake?’ This time, a pastry chef from Las Vegas has impressed people with his skills after he created a telescope with chocolate.

A video, shared by Amaury Guichon on his social media account, shows the chef making a five-foot tall telescope with chocolate. “This may be the most technical chocolate creation I have ever made, so much details went into this,” read the caption of the clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

The 3.13-minute clip features Guichon working systematically to make a moveable telescope. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over two million views, with many complimenting Guichon’s creation. “Absolutely amazing the detailing if I walk past it I would think it was a real telescope very very impressive!!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

