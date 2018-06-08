4WordStoryOfMyLife: ‘Is it Friday yet?’ to ‘Mac and cheese, please!’ Twitterati keep the four word game strong

What are the four words that describe you the best? (Source: Getty Images) What are the four words that describe you the best? (Source: Getty Images)

Many quirky hashtags start trending on social media and people vigorously participate in them. From social causes such as #BeatPlasticPollution to expressing their angst on issues like #NotWithoutMyDog, there have been multiple occasions when hashtags ruled the roost.

However, not all hashtags are serious. Some simply add fun to the conversation on networking platforms. Initiated by the Twitter handle @HashtagRoundup, recently #4WordStoryOfMyLife started trending and people started sharing four words to describe their life.

ALSO READ | Miss America’s #ByeByeBikini move upsets men; Twitterati ask them to post pictures in swimsuits



With a burst of creativity, many people on Twitter came back with amusing tweets that will leave you in splits. While some posted four different words, others mentioned a single activity. Check out some of the witty responses that the tweet garnered on the micro-blogging site:

What are we eating? #4WordStoryOfMyLife — Eric Vale (@ericvale) June 8, 2018

Meanwhile, some took the hashtag game seriously and tweeted various things that motivated and defined them. Check some of them here:

What are the four words that describe you? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd