Saturday, June 16, 2018
#4WordStoryOfMyLife: ‘Is it Friday yet?’ to ‘Mac and cheese, please!’ Twitterati keep the four word game strong

Can you describe your life in four words? Twitterati took the challenge and came up with creative ways to express their thoughts. Some tweets on the micro-blogging site will leave you in splits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 7:43:40 pm
4wordstory of my life, four words describe, twitter describe them in four words, funny answers, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news What are the four words that describe you the best? (Source: Getty Images)
Many quirky hashtags start trending on social media and people vigorously participate in them. From social causes such as #BeatPlasticPollution to expressing their angst on issues like #NotWithoutMyDog, there have been multiple occasions when hashtags ruled the roost.

However, not all hashtags are serious. Some simply add fun to the conversation on networking platforms. Initiated by the Twitter handle @HashtagRoundup, recently #4WordStoryOfMyLife started trending and people started sharing four words to describe their life.

ALSO READ | Miss America’s #ByeByeBikini move upsets men; Twitterati ask them to post pictures in swimsuits

With a burst of creativity, many people on Twitter came back with amusing tweets that will leave you in splits. While some posted four different words, others mentioned a single activity. Check out some of the witty responses that the tweet garnered on the micro-blogging site:

Meanwhile, some took the hashtag game seriously and tweeted various things that motivated and defined them. Check some of them here:

What are the four words that describe you? Tell us in the comments below.

