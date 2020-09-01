scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
‘Worst nightmare’: 4-feet snake pulled out from woman’s mouth in Russia

On feeling unwell, the woman went to the hospital and was put under general anesthesia after doctors realised there was something in her stomach. Later, the doctors removed the snake from the woman's mouth.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 1, 2020 6:02:17 pm
snake, snake is pulled from a Russian woman's throat, russia, bizarre news, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions online with some calling it their "worst nightmare".

A snake was pulled out from a woman’s mouth after the reptile crawled inside her while she was sleeping. A footage of the horrifying moment when the 4-feet snake was surgically removed from the Russian woman’s mouth has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at Levashi village in Dagestan, Russia, when the woman was sleeping in the yard of her home, according to a DailyMail report. On feeling unwell, the woman went to the hospital and was put under general anesthesia after doctors realised there was something in her stomach. Later, the doctors removed the snake from the woman’s mouth, with fear writ large on the faces of the surrounding medical staff. However, it is not clear whether the snake was dead or alive on being retrieved.

Watch the video here:

[Viewer discretion advised]

In the video, the doctor appears visibly startled on realising that it is a snake and can be seen horrified while dumping it in the waste bin. According to the news website, the Ministry of Health in Dagestan is yet to comment on the incident.

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions, with some calling it their “worst nightmare”.

