‘Worst nightmare’: 4-feet snake pulled out from woman’s mouth in Russia

A snake was pulled out from a woman’s mouth after the reptile crawled inside her while she was sleeping. A footage of the horrifying moment when the 4-feet snake was surgically removed from the Russian woman’s mouth has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at Levashi village in Dagestan, Russia, when the woman was sleeping in the yard of her home, according to a DailyMail report. On feeling unwell, the woman went to the hospital and was put under general anesthesia after doctors realised there was something in her stomach. Later, the doctors removed the snake from the woman’s mouth, with fear writ large on the faces of the surrounding medical staff. However, it is not clear whether the snake was dead or alive on being retrieved.

Watch the video here:

[Viewer discretion advised]

زحف عبر فمها أثناء نومها.. فيديو مروع للحظة سحب ثعبان من حلق امرأة https://t.co/6iUSk3oU2U#البيان_القارئ_دائما pic.twitter.com/3Q1YiYdV7R — صحيفة البيان (@AlBayanNews) August 31, 2020

In the video, the doctor appears visibly startled on realising that it is a snake and can be seen horrified while dumping it in the waste bin. According to the news website, the Ministry of Health in Dagestan is yet to comment on the incident.

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions, with some calling it their “worst nightmare”.

Too scary.. Hope the lady is fine.. God bless her.. — Parnika Patel (@parnikapatel) August 31, 2020

She was sleeping when the snake got inside. She was again sleeping when the snake got outside. God bless her🙏😉 — Ayush Aggarwal (@classyayush) August 31, 2020

Seriously unthinkable, hope lady is fine — Devraj (@Devraj30127435) August 31, 2020

You did fantastic job — pavan krrish (@Pa1krrish) August 31, 2020

Is it still alive? — Gunjan Bhatnagar (@GunjanBhatnag13) August 31, 2020

